Democratic Party vows to deal with errant members

The Democratic Party has said it will discipline members who reportedly formed a parallel committee to steer the party after the president general, Norbert Mao signed a cooperation agreement with NRM. Party Spokesperson Opio Okoler stated that the document authored by the members communicating the establishment of the committee is illegal. He advised the group to wait for the National Executive Council meeting on 25th August to air their grievances. He adds that Mao is still the president of the Democratic Party.