The officials at the ministry of defence and veteran affairs have decried the allocation of UGX 3.5 trillion for security in the next financial year. The budget is a drop from the allocated UGX 3.9 trillion in the 2022/23 financial year. However, the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Ssempijja says that the Ministry’s needs amount to UGX 8.7 trillion. Ssempijja said the funding gap will affect the implementation of programs like Operation Shujaa in the east of DR Congo which will have a shortage of UGX 25 billion. At the tail end of 2021, UPDF sent fighting forces to the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo to hunt down the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in the aftermath of the twin suicide bomb attacks in Kampala.