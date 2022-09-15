Deaf want sign language interpreters at public facilities

The Government is planning to make sign language nationally recognised to enable inclusive communication with hearing-impaired persons. The government says this will be achieved through teaching sign language in all schools. The State Minister in charge of Disability Affairs, Hellen Grace Asamo, says there are plans by the Ministry of Education to produce learning materials for the deaf community in Uganda. Most institutions, government and private, lack sign language interpreters although the constitution recognizes Uganda’s sign language as an official language. Asamo made the revelations at the media centre ahead of the Deaf Awareness Week, which starts on the 19th of September.