DEADLY KAKIRA ACCIDENT: Injured soldiers transferred to Bombo hospital

Several UPDF Officers who were injured in an accident at Kakira along the Jinja-Iganga highway last evening have been transferred to Bombo hospital. The UPDF students are on an internship at Crested crane Hotel in Jinja and were returning to Magamaga barracks in a lorry when a trailer rammed into them. They were first taken to Jinja hospital for first aid.