DEADLY ACCIDENT: 18 dead after bus rams into stationary trailer in Kamdini

The death toll from this morning's bus accident near Kamdini has reached 18 people, The Kitgum-bound bus is said to have rammed into a stationary trailer truck, carrying assorted merchandise. Over 20 people were rushed to Atarapa hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. Police say they are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident.