CUTTING COSTS: BOU advises on use of cashless transaction to save cost

The Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda Michael Atingi-Ego has encouraged Ugandans to make use of cashless transactions in order to decrease the central bank's expenses on printing currency notes. According to Atingi-Ego, if the bank can cut this cost, the funds can be used to support other areas of social development like the health sector. The deputy governor spoke at the opening of the Mutebile Maternity block in Rubaya Health Center 4 in Kabale district.