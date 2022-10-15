CURBING ILLEGAL FISHING: Magistrate says enforcement should follow sensitization

The standards, utilities and wildlife court magistrate Flavia Kamasanyu says there is still need for preventive crime sensitization by the fisheries protection unit to curb the increasing cases of illegal fishing. Kamasanyu says efforts by the fisheries protection unit are only put in operations to arrest and charge perpetrators of illegal fishing but less is done on sensitization of communities about the dangers of illegal fishing. Magistrate Kamasanyu was speaking at the FPU base in Entebbe while destroying the millions worth of illegal fishing gear impounded from different parts of the country.