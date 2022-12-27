Culture of selecting relative to inherit political seat is growing

Political pundits say the growing practice of fronting children to succeed a deceased parent who formerly held a political office is weakening the growth of democracy. Keeping power in the family is not new to Uganda's politics. It could even be a sibling or a cousin who is selected to retain the power that comes with a political seat. The Kira municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda says he intends to cause an amendment of the electoral laws to push for the holding of a by-election where a person has died, by a minimum of 4 months to avoid the exploitation of emotions.