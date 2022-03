Cultural practices, poverty blamed for rise in defilement

During the two COVID-19 lockdowns, over 3,000 teenage pregnancies were registered in Kole district. Although most of these can be classified as cases of defilement, the police say few were ever registered with them. They blame a culture that does not see defilement for what it is, but instead sees it an opportunity for the girl’s parents to cash in on their efforts of bringing up their child.