Cty authorities under pressure to enroll cyclists

The coordinator for the Boda Boda registration, Baker Mubiru has appealed to the government for the extension of the boda registration in Kampala metropolitan area. This follows an ultimatum by the government to boda Boda cyclists to be registered within 6 months or stop operating in Kampala. The deadline for registration has since ended and police is moving to crack down on those who are not registered. According to Mubiru, the number of boda boda cyclists who come to be registered is over whelming day by day.