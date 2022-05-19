Crime report shows overall rise in most crimes from 2020

By Sudhir Byaruhanga More by this Author

The police crime report indicates that the crime rate rose in 2021 compared to 2020. The report shows that more than 700 people died from mob action while 1,290 boda-boda riders died in road accidents.

The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola said that the police are introducing electronic case tracking that will be linked with databases of agencies like NIRA and the electoral commission in a bid to reduce crime.

The Inspector-General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola launched the 2021 Police Crime report at the force’s headquarters in Kampala. It shows that cases of homicide rose compared to the numbers in 2020.

3,912 cases of homicide were reported showing that there were 1,095 murders committed through assault. Other murders were caused by blunt objects, domestic violence, strangulation, shooting, poisoning and rituals.



Mbarara topped the homicide list with 94 cases, Ntungamo had 77. Other districts with high cases include Luwero, Masaka and Mubende.



The report shows 759 cases of murder by mob action in 2021 compared to 540 cases recorded in 2020 indicating a 40.5 per cent increment. 762 persons were lynched. The police believe that the increase in crime is due to lost trust in the Justice system.



“If the justice is delayed, people tend to think that maybe they are not benefitting from it,” the Uganda Police director of Operations Edward Ochom says.



“We have LCI chairpersons, who have been cited in incidents of incitement to mob justice and yet they are local leaders who are supposed to lead by example. So, we have a lot of sensitization to carry out and also improve ways of quickening the hearing of cases under the criminal justice system,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says.



According to the report, the cases of aggravated robbery rose. 436 cases were reported and UGX 4.3 billion was stolen.



Also, 17,533 cases of domestic violence were reported and 1,640 ended up in court. From these, 464 convictions were registered. The major causes of domestic violence have been tagged as the dispute over family property, failure to provide for the family, drug and alcohol abuse and infidelity. Kiryandongo topped the list with 627 cases reported, Kyotera 501, Omoro 479 and Amolatar 459. Other districts with a notable number are Kamwenge and Hoima.



Police said it is acting on the growing crime rate.



“Enhance officer training to improve the use of modern technologies. Have highly trained professional police officers who much courage with compassion, care and understanding of the population. Digitalise crime records for purposes of easy detection, reporting, tracking, supervision and analysis of trends,” IGP Ochola told journalists.



There has been an outcry about the unregulated boda-boda transport industry with the latest Uganda Road Fund report showing that only one out of every 10 riders has been trained by a licensed instructor.



The Police Crime report shows that 12, 249 road traffic accidents were recorded, 3,757 were fatal and 9,070 were serious. The casualties included 200 drivers, 1390 motorcyclists, 528 motorcycle passengers and 1,384 pedestrians. The major causes are reckless driving, carelessness, vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions, speeding and overloading.



“We also want to call upon managers of boda-boda stages to prevail over the members. If somebody is drunk or under the influence of narcotics, it is important that they prohibit that person from working that day,” Enanga says.