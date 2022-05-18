Crime report shows overall rise in most crimes from 2020

The police crime report indicates that the crime rate rose in 2021 compared to 2020. The report shows that more than 700 people died from mob action while 1,290 boda boda riders died in road accidents. The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola said the police are introducing electronic case tracking that will be linked with databases of agencies like NIRA and the electoral commission in a bid to reduce crime. There is also an increased number of homicide cases.