COVID-19 vaccination should not be mandatory - UMA

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has said that vaccination should not be mandatory as per a proposal in the Public Health Amendment Bill 2021 which spells out a jail term for the offenders. The association vice-chairperson Dr Edith Nakku- Joloba told Parliament’s Health Committee that this would be stifling citizen’s rights and advocates for sensitisation about vaccination as the best way to promote it.