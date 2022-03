COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Stringent measures prompting illegal entry

High Covid-19 screening fees at the Katuna border have prompted the illegal entry of people through the porous borders at the Uganda – Rwanda land border in Kabale district. The cost of crossing the recently reopened Rwanda-Uganda border is restricting movements between the two countries as passengers, leaders and traders are required to pay for the Covid-19 PCR test, which many deemed too expensive.