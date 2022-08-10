Court sets date for trial of former Uganda Airlines CEO

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

Buganda road Court will commence the hearing of a case in which a Zambian National also former Airlines Boss; Cornwell Muleya; is accused of defying IGG orders on 31st August 2022.





This, after an Inspectorate Officer from the Inspectorate of Government; Rogers Kinobe informed presiding Grade One Magistrate Fidelis Otwao that investigations in this matter were completed, and applied for a trial date to be fixed.





Muleya is represented by Maria Bekunda. Bekunda has confirmed to the Court that she is set for the trial of her client, having received all the necessary Prosecution evidence from the IGG.





Magistrate Otwao then fixed 31st August 2022 as the hearing date on behalf of the trial Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza who was reportedly indisposed.





Muleya who is facing charges of Disobeying Orders was also present in Court and his bail was extended to the said date to come back prepared for his trial.





IGG states that between May 2022 and June 2022 Cornwell Muleya wilfully and without reasonable justification or excuse refused to comply with an order of the Inspectorate of Government dated 23rd May 2022.





Muleya was allegedly required to attend and give evidence and also produce documents to the Inspectorate of Government regarding mismanagement of Public Funds, Procurement and Recruitment of Staff in the Uganda Airlines.

He however denies the allegations.