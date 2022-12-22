Court rules that Dr Oledo is still president of Uganda Medical Association

After the High Court issued an injunction halting the removal of Dr Samuel Oledo from the Office of the President of the Uganda Medical Association, he says that justice has been served. The head of the Civil Division of the High court Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled that the injunction will last until Dr Oledo's case in which he questions the improper procedure by the Association to censure him, is disposed of. The association voted to suspend Oledo for what they called participating in partisan politics when he led a team of doctors to thank President Museveni for improving their welfare as medical workers and asking him to contest for the presidency again in 2026, at an NRM event earlier this month. Justice Ssekaana contends that the court cannot be overrun by illegalities and mob decisions.