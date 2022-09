Court rules MPs Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya to be tried twice

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kololo, Kampala has ruled that two MPs Mohammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana will be tried twice for separate case files of Masaka and Lwengo in respect to the spate of murders in Greater Masaka last year. The MPs will return to court on Monday 3rd October for the hearing of their bail application while the main case comes up on 10th October 2022.