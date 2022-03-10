Court rules in case of removing Mpigi ‘sacred’ tree for road construction

The High Court in Mpigi has ordered the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to pay 4.6 million shillings to a man who claimed he had to be compensated for a cultural tree planted on land on which the Busega-Mpigi Expressway will pass. The Pangolin or Lugave Clan members had asked for 500 million shillings as compensation for the tree which UNRA declined to pay. Solomon Kaweesa followed the matter of the so-called ‘sacred’ tree.