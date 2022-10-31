COURT ROUNDUP: Ex-uganda airlines boss acquitted, Besigye to get car back

Court has acquitted former Chief Executive Officer of Uganda CEO Uganda Airlines Cornwell Muleya on grounds that his failure to comply with IGG order to appear over corruption allegations was not in total defiance but justified by well-reasoned travel and sickness. Buganda road Court has ordered the immediate release of a car belonging to Dr. Kiiza Besigye that was towed by Police in June this year during a protest over hiked commodity prices in Kampala.