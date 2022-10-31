Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Top Mbale cleric joins rival group, made bishop
  • 2 National UK injects Shs9b into Uganda Ebola fight
  • 3 National Health ministry calls for early closure of schools over Ebola
  • 4 National Govt drugs worth Shs1.7b found in private pharmacies in north
  • 5 National No more free inputs from OWC, says govt