Court orders retrial of Kampala central mayoral election petition

The Court of Appeal has ordered a re-trial of the Kampala Central division mayoral election petition before the High Court. This follows a petition by NUP's Hamdan Kigozi Ssemugooma, who challenged the election of NRM's Salim Saad Uhuru on the grounds of bribery of voters, vote-rigging and non-compliance of electoral laws by the Electoral Commission. High Court judge Isaac Muwata had thrown out most of Ssemugooma's evidence and confirmed Uhuru as the validly elected Kampala Central division mayor. Ssemugooma then petitioned the Court of Appeal, which today through justices Fredrick Engonda Ntende, Cheborion Barishaki and Eva Luswata ordered that the petition be heard afresh before a different judge.