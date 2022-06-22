Court orders by-election in Kasese county where dead people “voted”

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

The Court of Appeal has nullified the election of Busongora County South MP Mujungu Gideon Thembo(NRM) and ordered a by-election on grounds of election malpractice in 3 polling stations in Kasese District.

Three Justices of Appeal led by Fredrick Egonda Ntende have overturned the decision of the High Court in Fort Portal and allowed former MP Jackson Mbaju's election appeal with costs.

Mbaju contested as NUP leaning independent.

The Justices concurred with the appellant that election fraud marred the Katunguru Primary school, Katunguru Markert, and Busunga Primary school polling stations in Kasese District.

The justices note that at the said polling stations, dead people voted, some voters were in Saudi Arabia and others in prison. Some of the registered voters swore that they didn't participate in the election while the number of those who voted in Busunga Primary school exceeded those who were registered.

Meanwhile, the same Court of Appeal has confirmed Dr Joseph Ruyonga as the validly elected MP for Hoima West Constituency in Hoima District and dismissed the election appeal of Ismail Kasule with costs for being misconceived and lacking merit.

Kasule Ismail had accused the Incumbent MP of voter bribery.

The Court of Appeal has also confirmed Abdu Adidwa as the validly elected MP for Bukooli South Constituency in Namayingo District. The court dismissed the election appeal of Steven Mayende with costs for failure to prove that Adidwa did not possess the requisite academic qualification to vie for the said seat.

Deputy Registrar Court of Appeal, Lillian Buchana read the Judgements on behalf of the Justices.