Court of appeal reduces Kazinda’s sentence from 15 to 7 years

The Court of Appeal has reduced the 15 year sentence of Geofrey Kazinda, a former Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, to 7 years and seven months. Kazinda had earlier been convicted on three counts of illicit enrichment where it was found that he lived a lifestyle and owned properties that didn’t match with his annual income. Kazinda was convicted on 6th November 2020 and the justice ordered that 4.3 billon shillings worth of property be confiscated by the IGG. He was also disqualified from holding public for a period of ten years.