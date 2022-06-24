Court of appeal confirms Joyce Bagala as Mityana Woman MP

The Court of Appeal has overturned the Mubende High Court decision which had nullified the election of National Unity Platform’s Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa as the Mityana District woman MP. High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma had earlier ordered for a by-election in the Mityana district after cancelling the 14th January 2021 election results on grounds that the victorious candidate Joyce Bagala had bribed voters based on an election petition filed by NRM's Judith Nalule Nabakooba. However, the Court of Appeal Justices have reasoned otherwise and have faulted Nabakooba who is currently the Lands minister for failing to prove the bribery allegations to the court's satisfaction.