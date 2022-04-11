Court issues arrest warrants for Kakwenza’s sureties

Buganda road Magistrates Court has issued an arrest warrant for the four personalities who stood surety for novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. The decision by the Chief Magistrate, Dr. Douglas Singiza was followed by Kakwenza's failure to show up in court for a second time to answer charges against him, despite a standing arrest warrant issued for him. Today neither Kakwenza nor his sureties were a no show at the court premises raising a potential showdown with the Chief Magistrate. However, they were represented by their lawyers.