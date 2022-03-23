Court issues an arrest warrant for Novelist Kakwenza

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

The Buganda Road Court has issued an arrest warrant against Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija for absconding Court bail.

Kakwenza's arrest has been ordered by trial Chief magistrate Dr Douglas Singiza who has also summoned his 4 sureties to appear on the 11th April to explain their person's whereabouts and why each one of them should not pay the bonded sum of UGX 10 million.

Kakwenza's sureties are NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya and lawyers Julius Galisonga, Job Kaija, and Ann Ashaba.

Resident State Attorney Joan Keko has been prompted to ask for an arrest warrant after Kakwenza missed the hearing of his case. The case had been earlier scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

Kakwenza is outside the country despite a refusal by the court to release his passport to facilitate his travel to Germany, to receive specialized treatment.

Kakwenza is wanted to stand trial for offences of offensive communication against the person of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kakwenza allegedly shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle which the prosecution says was meant to disturb the peace of the president and that of his son Muhoozi.

He denied the 2 counts that are said to offend section 25 of the Computer misuse act allegedly committed on the 24th and 28th of December 2021.