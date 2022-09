Court in Kayunga hands convicts 40-year jail term for attempted murder

A court in Kayunga has sentenced two men to forty years in prison for attempting to murder a six-year-old boy thirteen years ago. Awali Kivumbi, 40 and Paul Ngasirweki 42, who have been on remand for more than five years, will spend 34 years in jail for the attempted murder of Allan Ssembatya.