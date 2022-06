Court denies Kizza Besigye bail, sends him to Luzira

Former presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye and political activist Samuel Lubega Makaku have been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 1 following their arrest on June 14 as they protested in downtown Kampala over high commodity prices. They were denied bail after the Buganda road grade one Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza said he has no guarantee that Besigye won't commit similar acts once released.