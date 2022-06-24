Court confirms Joyce Bagala as the Mityana woman MP

The Court of Appeal has confirmed Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa as the Mityana District woman MP. The move overturns a decision by the Mubende High Court decision, which had nullified her election, calling for a by election. The High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma had earlier ordered for a by-election in Mityana district after canceling the 14th January 2021 election results on grounds that Bagala had bribed voters leading to the defeat of NRM's Judith Nalule Nabakooba. However, the Court of Appeal Justices, including Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Steven Musota, Christopher Gashirabake faulted Nabakooba, who is currently the Lands minister for failing to prove the bribery allegations to court's satisfaction.