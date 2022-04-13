Court bars Paul Emolot from acting as interim Emorimor

The process to find a replacement for the Emorimor, the traditional leader of the Teso people is in high gear. But a group of Iteso through their lawyer Anthony Bernard have gone to court seeking an interim order to stop the Prime Minister of the Iteso Cultural Union, Paul Sande Emolot, from acting as the interim Emorimor. The court in Soroti has granted the interim order and has stopped Emolot from carrying out any activities on behalf of the Iteso Cultural Union until 20th April 2022 when the main application will be heard. The Iteso Cultural Union leader Emorimor Papa Augustin Osuban died on the 5th of February 2022.