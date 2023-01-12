Court adjourns Police officers' accommodation case

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

The High court in Kampala has pushed to 9th April 2023, the hearing of case in which Human Rights Lawyer Steven Kalali seeks to have Uganda Police officers' living conditions improved.

This is because the presiding judge, Douglas Singiza is reportedly busy with hearing Election Petitions that were reverted to the High court for retrial.

Kalali petitioned the High court seeking an immediate intervention regarding the current housing condition where police officers and their families share a single room which does not allow them to enjoy their conjugal rights.

Upon visiting some Police Barracks places like Jinja, Nsambya, Ntinda, Naguru and Mbale, among others, Kalali says that he established that the officers and their families were made to sleep in tents or mud made houses unfit for human habitation.

"This is a violation of their right to a descent housing," he says.

In his petition, the lawyer contends that the police receives huge sums of money in its annual budget to cater for housing of all officers but has failed on this objective for the last 35 years.

It is against this background that Kalali, a human rights activist has come out to fight for the rights of police officers who cannot express themselves due to the nature of their work.

He wants court to declare that the act of placing officers in dilapidated, leaking and congested houses with poor drainage and latrines; is a violation of their right to a descent shelter and personal identity since it provides no psychological and physical sanctuary.

Kalali's petition was supported by the affidavit of a one police officer from Nsambya barracks Eliphaz Isabirye who says they have made several complaints about their poor living conditions but to no success.

Isabirye adds that the governement is being discriminatory in the way it treats police officers as other institutions such as the Judiciary and Army House their staff in descent houses.

However, the Attorney General, in his response, also acknowledges that huge sums of money are dispersed every financial year to cater for Police officers' accommodation. He quickly added that based on recurrent recruitment , the numbers sage way over the estimated budget.

He further contends that Government has now come up with mechanisms to help mitigate the housing deficit such as pursuing External financing through supplier credit which entails contractors pre-financing building projects and reimbursements are made at a later date.

Government also says that there are intentions of disposing-off prime land in Kampala Metropolitan area to construct homes for police officers .