Counter-terrorism officer found dead with gunshot wound at UWEC Entebbe 

The police are investigating a murder of a police constable attached to the Counter-Terrorism Unit who was discovered dead, lying in a pool of his blood along the lakeshore at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Sadik Kawu, was discovered at around 6 am by a colleague who was working night duty with him. Kawu’s body was found facing upwards with his gun pointed to his throat and cocked, with one bullet in the chamber.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said that the deceased was found dead on Sunday, 22nd of May at about 6 am.

According to the police, the deceased’s duty colleague allegedly heard gunshots at about 2 am at the lakeside. Owoyesigirye says that the colleague did not mind the gunshots which he thought were a result of Kawu doing his job.

It is important to note that the UPDF Marine base in Entebbe is just a few meters away from the UWEC.

“We have arrested and disarmed all UWA officers and his police colleague,” Owoyesigyire says.

He, however, does not reveal how many, UWA and police officers in total were arrested and charges preferred against them.

The guns confiscated from the officials have been submitted for analysis. The deceased’s gun is also being analyzed to ascertain whether this is a suicide or not.

Efforts to speak to UWEC’s eyewitness fell futile as comments were reserved to the public relations officer.

“The death of the policeman in the wee hours is a shock. Fortunately, the Police are committed to conducting a thorough and expeditious investigation. At UWEC, it is our number one priority to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests, animals and staff. At this moment, our hearts go out to the family of the fallen officer during this time of sorrow,” the Public Relations Officer of UWEC Eric Ntaro says.

If this is confirmed as a suicide, it will be the second case recorded at the facility after an American national, a caretaker trainee identified as James Crow committed suicide on 13th April 2018 at the UWEC hostel.