Councillor denied bail for trying to slap minister

Hoima Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe has denied a councillor who attempted to beat State Minister for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama, bail. Nestori Tumwesige, the Kyangwali Sub-County District Councilor to Kikuube was in court to answer counts of inciting violence and threatening violence. Instead, he was remanded to Kiryatete Government Prison in Hoima City for two weeks by the Hoima Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe. The prosecution alleges that the councillor allegedly attacked the minister to sensitize the masses about the Parish Development Model last month.