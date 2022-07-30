COST OF LIVING RIOTS: Why Jinja residents are at the forefront of protests

Police are holding 95 people and still arresting more for allegedly participating in the 25th July protests in Jinja over high commodity prices. Those found to have participated will be charged with holding illegal assembly, theft and destruction of property according to Kira region police spokesperson James Mubi. Sudhir Byaruhanga went to Jinja to find out why only one section of Jinja has been involved in these demonstrations.