Cost of construction materials shooting up - Hima cement

Officials at Cement maker Hima, maintain that the effects of the global economic crisis plaguing the energy market, have not spared local manufacturers as the grim economic outlook is exacerbated by the rising cost of fuel and inflation which are feeding into the cost of production for the majority of local small and medium enterprises. According to Israel Tinkasimire, the sales director at Hima cement, revelations on the current grim economic outlook come at a time when local manufacturers were instead anticipating a complete recovery. Tinkasimire was speaking on the sidelines of the company's sector serum product launch in Kampala.