Cost of acquiring, maintaining an electric car today

Ugandans have, for the past few weeks, severally heard from President Museveni that the solution to dealing with the high cost of fuel is the use of electric cars. A few have dismissed this as a far-fetched idea. But not everyone thinks so. Paul Kateregga is one of those Ugandans who has tested the benefits of driving an electric car for the last three years. JJINGO FRANCIS has been speaking to him.