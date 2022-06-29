COSASE unearths more irregularities in UGX 2bn land compensation

The Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises have directed Lawyers Richard Buzibira and Kyle Lubega to avail their bank account numbers and phone printouts as the probe into an irregular 2 billion shillings land compensation to 79-year-old Natalia Namuli continues. This follows accusations and counter-accusations between the different parties involved in the compensation scandal as they appeared before the committee on Tuesday.