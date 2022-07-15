Corporation officials want railway vandals arrested

Authorities at Uganda Railway Corporation have asked LC 1 officials to participate in the drive against the vandalism of railway materials. During an engagement with the LC I officials from the districts of Tororo, Iganga, Jinja, Buikwe and Mukono in Iganga town, Geoffrey Obala, the Chief Civil Engineer of Uganda Railways Corporation said that theft of railway sleepers paralyzes transportation of merchandise and is a cause of accidents. The local leaders shared concerns about their safety when they offer information.