CORPORATE GOVERNANCE : How firms are being helped to live beyond founders’ lives| STUDIO INTERVIEW

Last week, a law firm Sebalu and Lule celebrated its 40th anniversary, making it one of the longest surviving firms in the country. The firm, started by two lawyers Godfrey Lule and Paulo Sebalu, has survived since its founding in 1980. The two lawyers have since died but their firm continues to survive thanks to its founders' decision to deploy corporate governance measures to ensure it survives beyond their lives. To help us understand corporate governance and its importance to improved administration of entities we have WILSON ASIIMWE - Division Director of Toastmasters International.