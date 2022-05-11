Contractors petition parliament over Shs500bn UNRA arrears

Local Contractors have petitioned the Parliament's Committee on Physical Infrastructure over delays by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to clear arrears amounting to over 500 billion shillings. UNRA Executive Director, Allen Kagina, attributed the arrears to budget suppression and cuts by the Finance Ministry. Kagina revealed that by the end of the financial year, Uganda National Roads Authority will owe contractors 854 billion.