Congolese refugees resist relocation to settlements

Hundreds of Congolese refugees flocking the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro District do not want to be relocated to settlement camps in Uganda. According to Emmy Mukindo the Deputy Commandant at Nyakabande Transit center, about 4,900 Congolese have sought refuge at the center while another 6000 refugees have pitched camp in the host communities in Kisoro district. Fresh fighting erupted in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between the M23 rebels and Government forces on Saturday.