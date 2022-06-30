Congolese refugees call for end to conflict

Sixty-two years ago, the now Democratic Republic of Congo gained independence in a bloodless transition from the shackles of Belgian colonial rule. With years passing by, the thirst for peace and development is greater in the east of the country where the population is repeatedly forced to flee to neighbouring countries due to the constant eruptions of violence. An estimated 11,000 refugees have in the last two months sought refuge in Uganda following a resurgence of clashes between the DRC government forces and M23 rebels. Their dream is that one day the guns will go silent.