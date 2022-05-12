Congolese man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking 122 parrots

A Congolese national has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing and transporting parrots without a license. The trafficker identified as Mbaya Kabong was arrested in Kisoro district with a box containing 122 grey African parrots which he claims to have acquired from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. The birds are now at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe where they are being quarantined.