Concerns raised over progress of Busaabala road works

As rehabilitation work on the Najjanankumbi-Busaabala Road continues, some land owners who provided the right of way voluntarily have expressed concerns over the contractor's further expansion into their plots. However, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) maintains that the extension is just a working space and the land owners will be compensated for every piece of land that is encroached upon.UNRA has also given assurances that extend everything is on course despite some delays.