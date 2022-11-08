Concern as HIV/AIDS numbers rise, more adolescent girls now infected

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja, has called for the mainstreaming of HIV/AIDS and relaying of awareness messages about the disease as a new measure to lessen the HIV burden. The Health Ministry has approved the use of an injectable drug Carbotegravir and a vaginal ring for HIV prevention among key people and vulnerable groups. Prime Minister Nabbanja made the revelations at the opening of the National HIV and AIDS Symposium in Nakawa Kampala.