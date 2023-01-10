COMPUTER MISUSE ACT: Parts of the law are unconstitutional - Court

No one can now be tried using section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act of 2011. This follows today's constitutional court ruling, which found the provision unconstitutional as it contravenes Article 29(I) of the constitution on the freedom of speech and expression. The Uganda Law Society has welcomed this constitutional court ruling and cautioned the legislators against passing laws that are inconsistent with the constitution. This follows a petition lodged by lawyers Andrew Karamagi and Robert Shaka.