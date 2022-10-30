COMMUNITY MUSEUMS: How locals are preserving their culture, norms

The protection and promotion of culture is a human rights imperative. The right to take part in cultural life guarantees the right of everyone to access, participate in and enjoy culture, cultural heritage and cultural expressions. One place where people can enjoy this right from is the Community Museums In this piece, we look at the contribution of these museums to national development, and how they contribute to the access, participation and enjoyment of cultural rights.