Community in Kasenyi raises funds to renovate health center

Community members and church leaders in Kasenyi–Katabi Town Council have started mobilizing to raise funds to renovate St. Luke Health Center to support communities The facility (St. Luke Health Center) structure become old for use and services were shifted to the church Reverend’s house . The health center happens to be the only facility after Katabi in the area that supports people in the fishing communities as the nearby facilities are miles away