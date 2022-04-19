Communities asked to reconsider FGM

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is working with cultural and traditional leaders to identify an alternative rite of passage to replace Female Genital Mutilation in the areas where it is practised. According to the Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo, there is a high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation practices in the Karamoja and Sebei sub-regions. Mutuuzo has called for more efforts to be expedited to end female genital mutilation in the country.