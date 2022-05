Commodity price controls will have adverse effects - Finance PS Ggoobi

The government is banking on agriculture to keep inflation from getting to the peak of 30% in 2011, which culminated in the "walk to work" protests. The permanent secretary in the ministry of finance, planning and economic development, Ramathan Ggoobi says the abundance of food has helped to suppress inflation pushed by external factors to 3.7%. The authorities have ruled out the application of price control measures.