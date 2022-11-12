COMBATING HUMAN TRAFFICKERS: Over 60 prosecutors complete training

The Director of Public Prosecutions; Jane Frances Abodo has called on prosecutors to enhance training in the Trafficking in Persons Laws, to help in the trial of these cases. The call came as she presided over the closing of a training session for 33 Senior Prosecutors from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, who were selected from throughout the country for this training. In her remarks Abodo wants the trained prosecutors to share their skills with others in the months and years to come; to ensure effective implementation of Trafficking in Persons Laws and remarkable deterrence of Trafficking in Persons.